COVID-19 in South Dakota: 153 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,051; Active cases at 1,210

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After just more than a month of weekly COVID-19 data releases, the South Dakota Department of Health is once again reporting numbers Monday through Friday.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon announced the change on Twitter on Thursday, along with the latest dashboard.

Active COVID-19 cases increased by 61 in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota DOH. Active cases are now at 1,210, up from Wednesday (1,149).

Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus are at 76, compared to Wednesday (75). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,577, up from 6,573 on Wednesday.

There were 153 new total cases reported on Thursday; there were 862 new total cases reported on Wednesday, which was a week’s worth of data. The state’s total case count is now at 126,607, up from Wednesday (126,454).

The death toll from COVID-19 remains at 2,051.

Total recovered cases are now at 123,346, up from Wednesday (123,254). Total persons who tested negative is now at 377,842, up from Wednesday (377,510).

There were 4,363 new persons tested for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 3.5%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.7% (Aug. 4 through Aug. 10).

There have now been 70 cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota.

There’s been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (beta variant).

As of Thursday, 60% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 54.85% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 396,573 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 305,705 of the Moderna vaccine and 25,412 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 147,615 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 189,200 who have received two doses of Pfizer.