COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,508 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,623; Active cases at 35,534

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are currently 35,534 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, down from 36,155 on Tuesday.

With 14 new deaths reported on Wednesday, the death toll is now at 2,623. The deaths include eight women and six men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (2); 60-69 (6); 70-79 (3); 80+ (3). Deaths were reported in the following counties: Clay (1), Edmunds (1), Fall River (2), Lawrence (1), Minnehaha (5), Oglala Lakota (1), Pennington (2), Roberts (1), Yankton (1). A death was removed from the Hughes County total.

There are now 396 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, down from Tuesday (423). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 9,845 total people who have been hospitalized.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 39.3% for Jan. 18 – 24.

On Wednesday, 1,508 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 222,880, up from Tuesday (221,372). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 184,723.

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

On Wednesday, the number of Omicron cases in the state is at 151.

There have been 1,319 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 69.40% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.73% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 29.80% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 644,312 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 452,710 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,606 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 170,292 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 248,310 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 107,908 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 83,085 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,457 have received a Janssen booster.