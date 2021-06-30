COVID-19 in South Dakota: 15 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,035; Active cases at 148

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with the confirmation of the state’s first case of the delta variant, the South Dakota Department of Health reported two new deaths from COVID-19 in Wednesday’s report.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is now at 2,035. The two new deaths were two women in the 70-79 age range in the counties of Buffalo and Pennington.

There were 15 new total cases reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,536, up from Tuesday (124,521). The difference in the total case count reported is 15. New confirmed cases (PCR tests) are 16. There were no probable cases (antigen tests).

Active cases are now at 148, up from Tuesday (146).

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 19, compared to Tuesday (23). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,831.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,353, up from Tuesday (122,342).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 364,146, up from Tuesday (363,903).

There were 258 new persons tested in the data reported Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 5.8%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.5%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 1.6%.

Along with the first case of the B.1.617.2 variant, there’s been 169 cases of the B.1.1.7, 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427.

As of Wednesday, 56.8% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 52.56% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 370,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 296,277 of the Moderna vaccine and 22,696 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 143,824 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 178,784 who have received two doses of Pfizer