COVID-19 in South Dakota: 15 total new cases; Death toll increases to 2,020; Active cases at 281

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases have dropped below 300 according to Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 281, down from Wednesday (300).

On Thursday, 15 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,242 up from Wednesday (124,227).

One new COVID-19 death was reported. The death was a woman in the 70-79 age range.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is now at 2020.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 34, down from Wednesday (41). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,398.

Total recovered cases are now at 121,941, up from Wednesday (121,908).

There are 168 cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 357,034, up from Wednesday (356,438).

There were 611 new persons tested in the data reported Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 0.2%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.9%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 1.6%.

As of Thursday, 54.91% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 49.70% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 347,595 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 288,970 of the Moderna vaccine and 20,412 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 139,096 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 164,662 who have received two doses of Pfizer.