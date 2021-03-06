COVID-19 in South Dakota: 149 total new cases; Death toll at 1,898; Active cases increase to 2,109

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new deaths were reported in Saturday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health as active cases increased and hospitalizations remained the same.

Active cases are now at 2,109, up from Friday (2,096).

South Dakota has 149 new total cases of coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

The state’s total case count is at 113,378, up from Friday (113,229).

The death toll is now at 1,898. The new deaths reported were two women in the 80+ age range.

Total recovered cases increased to 109,371, up from Friday (109,237).

There are 74 current hospitalizations as of Saturday compared to 74 on Friday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,692, up from Friday (6,681).

South Dakota has now had 314,016persons test negative, up from Friday (313,260).

The new persons tested on Saturday is 905. That is a 16.13% positive rate.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.4%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 6.1%.

According to the DOH, 127,810 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered and 127,027 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 165,425 people.

There have been 43,198 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 46,402 who have received two does of Pfizer, according to the DOH.