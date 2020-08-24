COVID-19 in South Dakota: 149 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 161; Active cases at 1,570

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For the fifth-straight day, more than 100 new positive coronavirus cases were announced in the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 update.

On Monday, 149 new positive coronavirus cases were announced in South Dakota, bringing the state’s total to 11,425, up from Sunday (11,276). Total recoveries are now at 9,694, up 130 from Sunday (9,564).

Active cases, which have increased for six days in a row, are now at 1,570, up from Sunday (1,551).

Active hospitalizations are at 65, up from Sunday (62). Total hospitalizations are at 965, up from Sunday (959).

The death toll remained at 161.

Total persons tested negative is at 126,038, up from Sunday (125,484).

There were 703 total person test results reported on Monday.