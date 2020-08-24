COVID-19 in South Dakota: 149 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 161; Active cases at 1,570

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For the fifth-straight day, more than 100 new positive coronavirus cases were announced in the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 update.

On Monday, 149 new positive coronavirus cases were announced in South Dakota, bringing the state’s total to 11,425, up from Sunday (11,276). Total recoveries are now at 9,694, up 130 from Sunday (9,564).

Active cases, which have increased for six days in a row, are now at 1,570, up from Sunday (1,551).

Active hospitalizations are at 65, up from Sunday (62). Total hospitalizations are at 965, up from Sunday (959).

The death toll remained at 161.

Total persons tested negative is at 126,038, up from Sunday (125,484).

There were 703 total person test results reported on Monday.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests