COVID-19 in South Dakota: 148 total new cases; Death toll increases to 1,961; Active cases at 1,765

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An additional COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday, as 148 new total cases were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health.

While the difference in the total case count reported on Tuesday and Monday equals 148, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (118) and antigen, or new probable, cases (32), there were 150 new cases.

According to the latest update, there are 103 current hospitalizations, up from Monday (96). Total hospitalizations are at 7,328.

Active cases are now at 1,765, down from Monday (1,822).

The state’s total case count is now at 122,228, up from Monday (122,080).

Total recovered cases are now at 118,502 compared to 118,298 on Monday.

One new death was reported by the department of health on Tuesday. The new death was a man in the 70-79 year old age group from Kingsbury County.

The death toll is now at 1,961.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 341,594, up from Monday (340,950).

There were 792 new persons tested in the data reported Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 18.7%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 6.9%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.2%.

According to the DOH, 300,990 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,337 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 255,378 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 325,532 persons.

There have been 112,955 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 134,210 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Tuesday, 54% of the population eligible for the vaccine in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 43.89% have completed the vaccination series.

Vaccines are currently being given to anyone 16-year-old and above in South Dakota.