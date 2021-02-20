COVID-19 in South Dakota: 147 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,859; Active cases at 1,997

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of coronavirus dipped below 2,000 for the first time since August 26, 2020 as 147 new cases were reported in Saturday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 1,997, down from Friday (2,028).

According to the latest update, 147 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 111,165, up from Friday (111,018).

Total recovered cases are now at 107,309, from Friday (107,137).

The South Dakota Department of Health reported six new deaths due to COVID-19 in Saturday’s update. The death toll is now at 1,859. The new deaths listed include three men and three women in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1), 40-49 (1), 60-69 (1), 70-79 (1), 80+ (2).

Current hospitalizations are at 95, up from Friday (91). Total hospitalizations are at 6,509.

Total persons negative is now at 306,170, up from Friday (305,524).

There were 793 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person-tested positivity rate is 18.3%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.6%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 4.9%.

As of Saturday, 85,042 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 95,254 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 119,896 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 31,781 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, 28,619 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.