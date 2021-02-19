COVID-19 in South Dakota: 147 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,853; Active cases at 2,028

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases of COVID-19 went down on Friday.

According to the latest update, 147 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 111,018, up from Thursday (110,871).

While the difference in the total case count reported 111,018 and 110,871 equals 147, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (127) and antigen, or new probable, cases (21), there were 148 new cases.

Total recovered cases are now at 107,137, from Thursday (106,956).

The South Dakota Department of Health reported six new deaths due to COVID-19 in Friday’s update. The death toll is now at 1,853. The new deaths listed include four men and two women in the following age ranges: 20-29 (1); 50-59 (1) and 80+ (4).

Active cases are now at 2,028, down from Thursday (2,068).

Current hospitalizations are at 91, down from Thursday (92). Total hospitalizations are at 6,492.

Total persons negative is now at 305,524, up from Thursday (304,951).

There were 720 new persons tested reported on Friday. Friday’s new person-tested positivity rate is 20.4%.

As of Friday, 81,318 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 91,486 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 172,804 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 29,738 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, 26,923 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.