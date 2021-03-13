COVID-19 in South Dakota: 146 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,909; Active cases at 2,149

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new deaths were reported in Saturday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The current death toll is now at 1,909. The new deaths reported were 2 men in the 80+ age range.

Active cases are now at 2,149, down from Friday (2,163).

South Dakota has 146 new total cases of coronavirus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state’s total case count is at 114,493, up from Friday (114,347).

There are 64 current hospitalizations as of Saturday compared to 62 on Friday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,779, up from Friday (6,766).

Total recovered cases increased to 110,435, up from Friday (110,277).

South Dakota has now had 317,605 persons test negative, up from Friday (316,995).

The new persons tested on Friday is 1,265; that is a 11.5% positive rate.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.1%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7%.

According to the DOH, 147,698 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 2,129 of the Janssen vaccine and 144,763 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 294,590 people.

There have been 50,959 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 54,511 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. 2,129 people have completed the Janssen vaccine series.