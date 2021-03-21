COVID-19 in South Dakota: 145 total new cases; Death toll at 1,923; Active cases remain at 2,233

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new death was reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases of COVID-19 remained the same on Sunday.

According to the latest update, 145 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 115,867, up from Saturday (115,723).

While the difference in the total case count reported 115,723 (Saturday) and 115,867 (Sunday) equals 144, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases 105 and antigen, or new probable, cases 40, there were 145 new cases.

The death toll is now at 1,923. The new death announced was one man in the 60-69 age range.

There are 59 current hospitalizations as of Saturday, compared to 69 on Saturday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,864.

Active cases are now at 2,233, the same as Saturday (2,233).

Total recovered cases are now at 111,711, from Saturday (111,568).

Total persons negative is now at 321,700, up from Saturday (321,218).

There were 627 new persons tested reported on Friday. Friday’s new person-tested positivity rate is 23.12%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.9%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.1%.

According to the DOH, 174,628 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 4,679 of the Janssen vaccine and 167,968 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 217,278 persons.

There have been 62,460 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 67,525 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. There’s been 4,679 persons who have received the Janssen vaccine.

When combining state and federal vaccine distribution, the state estimated 37.13% of the population has received at least one dose and 23.12% have received both doses.