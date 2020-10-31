COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,434 total new cases; Death toll rises to 425; Active cases at 14,373

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Ten new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Saturday as South Dakota surpassed more than 14,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s update.

The death toll is now at 425. The new deaths were six women and four men with two in the 50-59 age range, one in the 70-79 age range and seven in the 80+ age range. The new deaths were listed in the following counties: Davison, Fault, Haakon, Hughes, Jackson (2), Lyman, Oglala Lakota (2) and Union.

There has been 202 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

On Saturday, 1,434 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 45,992, up from Friday (44,559). There were 1,321 new PCR cases and 113 new antigen cases for 1,434 new total cases. Total recovered cases are now at 31,194, up from Friday (30,624).

Active cases are now at 14,373, up from Friday (13,520).

Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 are now at 415, up from Friday (403). Total hospitalizations, which includes only South Dakota residents, is now at 2,683, up from Friday (2,660).

Total persons tested negative is now at 213,540, up from Friday (212,097).

There were 2,877 new persons tested reported on Saturday. The test-positivity rate for Saturday was 49-percent.