COVID-19 in South Dakota: 143 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,879; Active cases at 1,944

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday.

According to the latest update, 143 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 112,107, up from Thursday (111,964).

Total recovered cases are now at 108,284, up from Thursday (108,144).

The South Dakota Department of Health reported seven new deaths due to COVID-19 in Friday’s update. The death toll is now at 1,879. The new deaths include five men and two women in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 70-79 (4) and 80+ (2).

Active cases are now at 1,944, down from Thursday (1,948).

Current hospitalizations are at 96, down from Thursday (100). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are at 6,591.

Total persons negative is now at 309,181, up from Thursday (308,601).

There were 723 new persons tested reported on Friday, for a new person-tested positivity rate of 16.5%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.1. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.2%.

As of Friday, 100,815 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 107,128 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 136,143 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 36,123 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 35,677 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.

On Thursday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon announced the state is planning on an additional 7,000 doses of vaccine if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine receives Federal Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.

