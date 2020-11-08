COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,426 total new cases; Death toll rises to 536; Active cases at 15,750

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thirteen new COVID-19 deaths were announced along with a new active case count record in Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 536. There have been 104 deaths since Nov. 1 and 363 deaths since Oct. 1. The new deaths were 8 women and 5 men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 60-69 (5); 80+ (7). The new deaths were listed in the following counties: Bon Homme, Brown, Butte, Codington, Deuel, Lincoln (2), Minnehaha (2), Roberts, Spink, Turner and Yankton.

There were 1,426 new total coronavirus cases reported on Sunday bringing the state’s total case count to 55,404, up from Saturday (53,976). Total recovered cases are now at 39,118, up from Saturday (38,403).

Active cases are at 15,750 up from Saturday (15,050).

Current hospitalizations are now at 546, up from Saturday (515). Total hospitalizations are at 3,184, up from Saturday (3,108).

Total persons tested negative is now at 221,631, up from Saturday (220,707).

There were 2,350 new persons tested reported on Sunday. The new person test-positivity rate for Sunday is 60.68 percent.