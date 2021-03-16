COVID-19 in South Dakota: 142 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,912; Active cases at 2,144

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No new deaths were reported in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The current death toll remains at 1,912.

Active cases are now at 2,144, up from Monday (2,106).

South Dakota has 142 new total cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total case count to 114,791, up from Monday (114,649).

There are 69 current hospitalizations as of Tuesday, compared to 64 on Monday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,809, up from Monday (6,796).

Total recovered cases increased to 110,735, up from Monday (110,631).

South Dakota has now had 318,624 persons test negative, up from Monday (318,423).

The new persons tested on Tuesday is 343; that is a 41.3% positive rate for new persons tested.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.4%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 11.3%.

According to the DOH, 153,360 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 3,345 of the Janssen vaccine and 150,354 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 197,651 persons.

There have been 53,135 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 56,264 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. There’s been 3,345 persons who have received the Janssen vaccine.