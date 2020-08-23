COVID-19 in South Dakota: 141 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 161; Active cases at 1,551

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Over 100 new positive cases were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Sunday, there were 141 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the health department. It brings the total positive case count for South Dakota to 11,276, up from Saturday (11,135). This comes after the state announced more than 200 new cases on Saturday.

There were 129 new recoveries announced, bringing the state’s total to 9,564, up from Saturday (9,435).

Active cases in South Dakota are now at 1,551 up 11 from Saturday (1,540).

Current hospitalizations are at 62, down from Saturday (66). Total hospitalizations are at 959, up from Saturday (951).

The death toll is now at 161, up from Saturday (160). The death was listed as an 80+ year old man in Bon Homme County.

Total persons tested negative is at 125,484, up from Saturday (124,495).

New persons tested on Sunday was reported at 1,130.

Keep reading