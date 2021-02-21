COVID-19 in South Dakota: 140 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,863; Active cases at 1,966

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four new deaths were reported in Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health as 140 new cases of coronavirus were announced.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported four new deaths due to COVID-19 in Sunday’s update. The death toll is now at 1,863. The new deaths listed include 1 man and 3 women in the following age ranges: 70-79 (2) and 80+ (2).

According to the latest update, 140 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 111,304, up from Saturday (111,165).

While the difference in the total case count reported 111,304 and 111,165 equals 139, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (107) and antigen, or new probable, cases (33), there were 140 new cases.

Total recovered cases are now at 107,475, up from Saturday (107,309).

Active cases are now at 1,966, down from Saturday (1,997).

Current hospitalizations are at 90, down from Saturday (95). Total hospitalizations are at 6,524.

Total persons negative is now at 306,471, up from Saturday (306,170).

There were 441 new persons tested reported on Sunday. Sunday’s new person-tested positivity rate is 31.7%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.9%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.3%.

As of Sunday, 87,267 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 97,574 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 122,625 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 32,653 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, 29,563 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.