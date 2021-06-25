COVID-19 in South Dakota: 14 total new cases; Death toll increases to 2,030; Active cases at 170

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new COVID-19 death was reported, while current hospitalizations are at the lowest level reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is at 2,030. The new death was a woman in the 80+ age range.

There were 14 new total cases reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,492 , up from Thursday’s report (124,478).

Active cases are now at 170, up from Thursday (164).

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 15, compared to Thursday (18). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,859.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,292, up from Thursday (122,285).

There are 170 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 363,141, up from Thursday (362,843).

There were 312 new persons tested in the data reported Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 4.4%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.7%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 1.9%.

As of Friday, 56.55% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 52.08% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 366,847 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 295,613 of the Moderna vaccine and 22,285 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 143,413 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 176,059 who have received two doses of Pfizer.