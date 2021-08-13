COVID-19 in South Dakota: 139 total new cases; Death toll now at 2,052; Active cases at 1,270

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are back at levels not seen since May 2021.

Active cases increased by 60 in Friday’s update from the South Dakota DOH. Active cases are now at 1,270 up from Thursday (1,210,). On May 7, 2021, active cases dropped to 1,251 from 1,309 the day before.

Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus are at 76, which is the same as Thursday (76). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,583, up from 6,577 on Thursday.

There were 139 new total cases reported on Friday; there were 153 new total cases reported on Thursday, which was the first of daily updates from the state department of health. The state’s total case count is now at 126,746, up from Thursday (126,607).

The death toll from COVID-19 went up by one to a total of 2,052. The death was a woman in the 80+ age group.

Total recovered cases are now at 123,424, up from Thursday (123,346). Total persons who tested negative is now at 378,281, up from Thursday (377,842).

There were 578 new persons tested for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 24%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.8% (Aug. 5 through Aug. 11).

There have now been 70 cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota.

There’s been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (beta variant).

As of Friday, 60% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 54.89% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 397,521 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 305,416 of the Moderna vaccine and 25,462 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 147,459 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 189,576 who have received two doses of Pfizer.