COVID-19 in South Dakota: 137 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,838; Active cases decrease to 2,119

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 100,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to Saturday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

As of Saturday, 69,707 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 79,151 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 101,053 total persons.

On Saturday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced 7 new deaths due to COVID-19, as 137 new cases were reported.

The death toll is now at 1,838. The new deaths were 3 men and 4 women with one listed in the following age ranges: 70-79 (2) and 80+ (5).

According to the latest update, 137 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 110,205, up from Friday (110,068).

Total recovered cases are now at 106,248, up from Friday (106,057).

Active cases are now at 2,119, down from Friday (2,180).

Current hospitalizations are at 82, down from Friday (84). The last time South Dakota was under 100 current hospitalizations was Sept. 11. Total hospitalizations are at 6,431.

Total persons negative is now at 302,643, from Friday (302,108).

There were 672 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 20.3%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 6.5%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.1%.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 25,938 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 21,867 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.