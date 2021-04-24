COVID-19 in South Dakota: 137 total new cases; Death toll increases to 1,958; Active cases at 1,871

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 137 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Saturday.

While the difference in the total case count reported (118,157) and (117,938) equals 136, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (109) and antigen, or new probable, cases (28), there were 137new cases.

According to the latest update, there are 104 current hospitalizations, down from Friday (116). Total hospitalizations are at 7,293.

Active cases are now at 1,871, down from Friday (1,955).

The state’s total case count is now at 121,986, from Friday (121,850).

Total recovered cases are now at 118,157 compared to 117,938 on Friday.

One new death was reported by the Department of Health on Saturday. The new death reported was a woman in the 80+ age range in Charles Mix County.

The death toll is now at 1,958.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 340,562, up from Friday (340,029).

There were 670 new persons tested in the data reported Saturday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 20.44%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.3%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.0%.

According to the DOH, 295,487 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,295 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 252,817 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 323,716 persons.

There have been 111,109 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 129,766 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Saturday, 53.77% of the population in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 42.65% have completed the vaccination series.