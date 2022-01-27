COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,358 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,628; Active cases at 34,753

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are currently 34,753 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, down from 35,534 on Wednesday.

With five new deaths reported on Thursday, the death toll is now at 2,628. The deaths include two men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (3) and 80+ (2).

There are now 404 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from Wednesday (396). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 9,898 total people who have been hospitalized.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 37.9% for Jan. 19 – 25.

On Thursday, 1,358 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 224,238, up from Wednesday (222,880). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 186,857.

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

On Thursday, the number of Omicron cases in the state is at 193.

There have been 1,320 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 69.49% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.8% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 29.96% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 645,074 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 453,101 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,626 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been XX170,346 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 248,521 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 108,259 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 83,335 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,464 have received a Janssen booster.