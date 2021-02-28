COVID-19 in South Dakota: 134 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,888; Active cases at 1,933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Sunday.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 in Sunday’s update. The death toll is now at 1,888. The new deaths include 1 man and 1 woman in the following age ranges: 20-29 (1) and 50-59 (1).

According to the latest update, 134 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 112,427, up from Saturday (112,293).

Active cases are now at 1,933, up from Saturday (1,910).

Total recovered cases are now at 108,606, up from Saturday (108,497).

Current hospitalizations are at 89, down from Saturday (91). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are at 6,626.

Total persons negative is now at 310,122, up from Saturday (309,734).

There were 522 new persons tested reported on Sunday, for a new person-tested positivity rate of 25.6%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.2%.

As of Sunday, 108,216 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 113,015 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 144,585 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 38,458 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 38,188 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.