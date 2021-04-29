COVID-19 in South Dakota: 134 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,962; Active cases at 1,722

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 134 new total COVID-19 cases were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Thursday.

According to the latest update, there are 115 current hospitalizations, compared to Tuesday (103). Total hospitalizations are at 7,350.

Active cases are now at 1,722, down from Wednesday (1,789).

The state’s total case count is now at 122,532, up from Wednesday (122,398).

While the difference in the total case count reported today and yesterday equals 134, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (108) and antigen, or new probable, cases (27), there were 135 new cases.

Total recovered cases are now at 118,848 compared to 118,647 on Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Thursday.

The death toll remains at 1,962.

As of Thursday, there have been 72 cases of B.1.1.7 variant found in South Dakota. There are now two cases of the B.1.351 variant and 10 cases of B.1.429. One of each of B.1.427 and P.1 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 343,011 up from Wednesday (342,224).

There were 921 new persons tested in the data reported Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 14.5%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.1%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.2%.

According to the DOH, 406,624 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,373 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 259,068 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 326,860 persons.

There have been 115,942 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 139,250 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Thursday, 54.41% of the population eligible for the vaccine in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 45.06% have completed the vaccination series.

Vaccines are currently being given to anyone 16-year-old and above in South Dakota.