COVID-19 in South Dakota: 134 total new cases; Death toll at 1,956; Active cases at 1,953

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 134 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Thursday.

According to the latest update, there are 107 current hospitalizations, down from Wednesday (115). Total hospitalizations are at 7,272.

Active cases are now at 1,953, down from Wednesday (2,043).

The state’s total case count is now at 121,651, from Wednesday (121,517).

Total recovered cases are now at 117,742, compared to 117,520 on Wednesday.

Two new deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Thursday. The new deaths reported were two men in the 60-69 age range. New deaths were reported in Hutchinson and Hughes Counties, while the total in Meade County went down by one.

The death toll is now at 1,956.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 339,337, up from Wednesday (338,644).

There were 827 new persons tested in the data reported Thursday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 16.2%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.3%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 6.9%.

According to the DOH, 286,313 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,295 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 245,663 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 320,189 persons.

There have been 105,779 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 122,295 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Thursday’s update, 53.22% of the population in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 40.71% have completed the vaccination series.