COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,337 total new cases; Death toll rises to 523; Active cases at 15,050

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thirteen new COVID-19 deaths were announced along with a new active case count record in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 523. There have been 91 deaths since Nov. 1 and 350 deaths since Oct. 1. The new deaths were 8 women and 5 men in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 50-59 (1); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (2); 80+ (8). The new deaths were reported in the following counties: Brown, Davison, Grant, Lawrence, Lincoln, Oglala Lakota, Roberts, Spink (2), Todd (2) and Turner (2).

There were 1,337 new total coronavirus cases reported on Saturday bringing the state’s total case count to 53,976, up from Friday (52,639). Total recovered cases are now at 38,403, up from Friday (37,703).

Active cases are at 15,050 up from Friday (14,426).

Current hospitalizations are now at 515, up from Friday (493). Total hospitalizations are at 3,108, up from Friday (3,023).

Total persons tested negative is now at 220,707, up from Friday (219,551).

There were 2,493 new persons tested reported on Saturday. The new person test-positivity rate for Saturday is 53.6 percent.