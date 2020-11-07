COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,337 total new cases; Death toll rises to 523; Active cases at 15,050

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thirteen new COVID-19 deaths were announced along with a new active case count record in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 523. There have been 91 deaths since Nov. 1 and 350 deaths since Oct. 1. The new deaths were 8 women and 5 men in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 50-59 (1); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (2); 80+ (8). The new deaths were reported in the following counties: Brown, Davison, Grant, Lawrence, Lincoln, Oglala Lakota, Roberts, Spink (2), Todd (2) and Turner (2).

There were 1,337 new total coronavirus cases reported on Saturday bringing the state’s total case count to 53,976, up from Friday (52,639). Total recovered cases are now at 38,403, up from Friday (37,703).

Active cases are at 15,050 up from Friday (14,426).

Current hospitalizations are now at 515, up from Friday (493). Total hospitalizations are at 3,108, up from Friday (3,023).

Total persons tested negative is now at 220,707, up from Friday (219,551).

There were 2,493 new persons tested reported on Saturday. The new person test-positivity rate for Saturday is 53.6 percent.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests