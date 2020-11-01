COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,332 total new cases; Death toll rises to 437; Active cases at 13,138

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Twelve new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Sunday as active cases of the coronavirus are down in South Dakota, according to the department of health’s update.

The death toll is now at 437. The new deaths were five women and seven men with four in the 60-69 age range, two in the 70-79 age range and six in the 80+ age range.

There has been 214 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

On Sunday, 1,332 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 47,324, up from Saturday (45,992). There were 1,221 new PCR cases and 111 new antigen cases for 1,332 new total cases. Total recovered cases are now at 33,749, up from Saturday (31,194).

Active cases are now at 13,138, down from Saturday (14,373).

Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 are now at 421, up from Saturday (415). Total hospitalizations, which includes only South Dakota residents, is now at 2,721, up from Saturday (2,683).

Total persons tested negative is now at 214,841, up from Saturday (213,540).

There were 2,633 new persons tested reported on Saturday. The test-positivity rate for Saturday was 50-percent.