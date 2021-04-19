COVID-19 in South Dakota: 133 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,953; Active cases at 2,153

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 133 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Monday.

The DOH has stopped reporting new COVID-19 information on Sundays, so this update includes two days of data.

According to the latest update, there are 112 current hospitalizations, up from Saturday (96). Total hospitalizations are at 7,221.

Active cases are now at 2,153, down from Saturday (2,210).

The state’s total case count is now at 121,189, up from Saturday (121,056).

Total recovered cases are now at 117,083, up from Saturday (116,893).

No additional deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Monday so the death toll remains at 1,953.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 337,384, up from the last report on Saturday (336,856).

There were 661 new persons tested in the data reported Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 20.1%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.9%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 5.6%.

According to the DOH, 280,074 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with XX 16,296 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 240,595 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 317,583 persons.

There have been 101,879 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 117,459 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Monday, 53% of the population in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 39.3% have completed the vaccination series.