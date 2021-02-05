COVID-19 in South Dakota: 131 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,798; Active cases at 2,430

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported 10 new deaths due to COVID-19, as active cases dropped below 2,500 on Friday.

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are at 2,430, according to data reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

According to the latest update, 131 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 108,944 from Thursday (108,813). Total recovered cases are now at 104,716 from Thursday (104,508).

While the difference in the total case count reported Friday and Thursday equals 131, when you add the PCR or newly confirmed cases (106) and antigen, or new probable cases (31), there were 137 new cases reported.

Ten new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota was reported on Friday. The death toll is at 1,798. The new deaths were 5 women and 5 women in the following age ranges: 50 – 59 (2); 60 – 69 (4); 70 – 79 (1) and 80+ (4).

Current hospitalizations are at 121, down from Thursday (126). Total hospitalizations are at 6,346.

Total persons negative is now at 297,174, from Thursday (296,591).

There were 714 new persons tested reported on Friday. Friday’s new person tested positivity rate is 18.3%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 4.5%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Friday, 54,737 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 61,046 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 80,700 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 17,320 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 17,763 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.