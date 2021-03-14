COVID-19 in South Dakota: 130 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,912; Active cases at 2,157

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new deaths were reported in Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The current death toll is now at 1,912. The new deaths reported were 1 man and 2 women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1), 70-79 (1), 80+ (1).

Active cases are now at 2,157, up from Saturday (2,149).

South Dakota has 130 new total cases of coronavirus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state’s total case count is at 114,623, up from Saturday (114,493).

There are 64 current hospitalizations as of Sunday compared to 64 on Saturday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,792, up from Saturday (6,779).

Total recovered cases increased to 110,554, up from Saturday (110,435).

South Dakota has now had 318,105 persons test negative, up from Saturday (317,605).

The new persons tested on Friday is 630 ; that is a 20.63% positive rate.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.2%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.0%.

According to the DOH, 152,017 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 3,120 of the Janssen vaccine and 149,338 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 294,590 people.

There have been 52,363 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 55,820 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. 3,120 people have completed the Janssen vaccine series.