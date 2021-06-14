COVID-19 in South Dakota: 13 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,026; Active cases at 215

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were no new deaths and 13 new coronavirus cases reported in Monday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, 13 new total cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,356, up from Friday (124,343).

While the difference in the total case count reported Monday and Friday equals 13, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (13) and antigen, or new probable, cases (4), there were 17 new cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota remains 2,026.

Active cases are now at 215, down from Friday (221).

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 26, compared to Friday (34). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,945.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,115, up from Friday (122,096).

There are 170 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 359,867, up from Friday (359,576).

There were 304 new persons tested in the data reported Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 4.2%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 1.9%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 1.8%.

As of Monday, 55.82% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 50.98% have completed the vaccination series. A total of 359,869 persons have received a vaccine.

There’s been 358,059 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 292,651 of the Moderna vaccine and 21,427 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 141,443 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 170,803 who have received two doses of Pfizer.