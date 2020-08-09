COVID-19 in South Dakota: 129 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 146; Active cases at 1,125

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota continues to have more than 1,000 active coronavirus cases, according to the latest report from the South Dakota Department of Health.
On Saturday, the DOH reported 1,024 active cases. This was the first time the state had more than 1,000 active cases since June.
On Sunday, there are 1,125 active coronavirus cases in South Dakota.
The death toll remains at 146 on Sunday.
On Sunday, 129 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total to 9,605, up from Saturday (9,477). There are now 8,334 recoveries, 27 more than Saturday (8,307).
Current hospitalizations are at 55, up 7 from Saturday (48). Total hospitalizations increased to 876, up from Saturday (871).
In South Dakota, 111,292 people have tested negative, up from Saturday (110,510). A total of 911 new test results were reported on Sunday.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Minnesota records 9 COVID-19 deaths, 806 casesMinnesota (AP) — Minnesota has recorded nine deaths from COVID-19, along with 806 new cases.
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 129 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 146; Active cases at 1,125PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota continues to have more than 1,000 active coronavirus cases, according to the latest report from the South Dakota Department of Health.
- Which face masks are the most (and least) effective at stopping COVID-19 exposure?Which masks are the best — and the worst?