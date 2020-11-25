COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,283 total new cases; Death toll rises to 849; Active cases at 15,312

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-eight new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 849. There have been 434 deaths reported since Nov. 1. The new deaths were 13 men and 15 women listed in the following age ranges: 50-59 (2); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (3); 80+ (22).

On Wednesday, 1,283 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 76,142, up from Tuesday (74,859). Total recovered cases are now at 59,981, up from Tuesday (57,381).

Active cases are now at 15,312, down from Tuesday (16,657).

Current hospitalizations are now at 570, down from Tuesday (574). Total hospitalizations are now at 4,243, up from Tuesday (4,193).

Total persons tested negative is now at 242,212, up from Tuesday (240,935).

There were 2,560 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. The new person test positivity rate for Wednesday is 50-percent.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 14.5%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The DOH 1-day PCR test positivity rate is reported at 12.1%.

Only four of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having “substantial” community spread.