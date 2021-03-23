COVID-19 in South Dakota: 128 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,923; Active cases at 2,240

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases of COVID-19 decrease on Tuesday.

According to the latest update, 128 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 116,100, up from Monday (115,972).

The death toll remains at 1,923.

There are 70 current hospitalizations as of Tuesday, compared to 62 on Monday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,881.

Active cases are now at 2,240, down from Monday (2,244).

Total recovered cases are now at 111,937, from Monday (111,805).

Total persons negative is now at 322,309, up from Monday (321,938).

There were 499 new persons tested on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person-tested positivity rate is 25.6%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.2%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 12.7%.

According to the DOH, 177,382 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 4,883 of the Janssen vaccine and 168,768 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 219,400 persons.

There have been 62,613 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 69,012 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. There’s been 4,883 persons who have received the Janssen vaccine.

When combining state and federal vaccine distribution, the state estimated 37.43% of the population has received at least one dose and 23.39% have received both doses.