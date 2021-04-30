COVID-19 in South Dakota: 128 total new cases; Death toll at 1,967; Active cases at 1,624

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 128 new total COVID-19 cases were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Friday.

According to the latest update, there are 112 current hospitalizations, compared to Thursday (115). Total hospitalizations are at 7,350.

Active cases are now at 1,624, down from Thursday (1,722).

The state’s total case count is now at 122,660, up from Thursday (122,532).

While the difference in the total case count reported today and yesterday equals 128, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (111) and antigen, or new probable, cases (18), there were 129 new cases.

Total recovered cases are now at 119,069 compared to 118,848 on Thursday.

Five new deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Friday. The new deaths are two men and three women in the following age ranges: 60 -69 (2); 70 -79 (2); 80+. New deaths were reported in Deuel, Kingsbury, Minnehaha, Roberts and Union Counties.

The death toll is at 1,967.

As of Friday, there have been 72 cases of B.1.1.7 variant found in South Dakota. There are two cases of the B.1.351 variant and 10 cases of B.1.429. One of each of B.1.427 and P.1 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 343,713 up from Thursday (343,011).

There were 830 new persons tested in the data reported Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 15.4%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.5%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 6.7%.

According to the DOH, 310,816 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,514 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 261,973 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 328,114 persons.

There have been 118,231 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 142,943 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Friday, 54.59% of the population eligible for the vaccine in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 45.94% have completed the vaccination series.

Vaccines are currently being given to anyone 16-year-old and above in South Dakota.