COVID-19 in South Dakota: 127 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,667; Active cases at 4,232

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota have dropped below 4,500 on Tuesday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Tuesday, 127 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 105,786, up from Monday (105,659). Total recovered cases are now at 99,887, up from Monday (99,379).

The death toll remains at 1,667.

Active cases are now at 4,232, down from Monday (4,613).

Current hospitalizations are at 200, down from Monday (203). Total hospitalizations are at 6,092, up from Monday (6,082).

Total persons negative is now at 286,539, up from Monday (286,205).

There were 461 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 27.5%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.9%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.3%.

46 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 9 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Tuesday, 29,689 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 27,787 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 47,647 total persons. There’s been 9,829 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and no one has completed two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.