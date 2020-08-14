COVID-19 in South Dakota: 127 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 150; Active cases at 1,101

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has surpassed 10,000 coronavirus cases and two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota on Friday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Both deaths were listed in the 80+ age range. One new death was a man and the other was a woman. The death toll is now at 150.

There were 127 new positive coronavirus cases announced on Friday, which brought the state’s total to 10,024, up from Thursday (9,897). In South Dakota, there have been 8,773 recoveries, 82 more than Thursday (8,691). A recovered person is someone who has been released from isolation after 10 days have passed since symptoms began.

Active cases are now at 1,101, up from Thursday (1,058).

There are 65 current South Dakotans in the hospital, up nine from Thursday (56). Total hospitalizations are at 903, up from Thursday (896).

Total persons testing negative are at 115,990, up from Thursday (114,873).

There were 1,244 tests reported on Friday.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests