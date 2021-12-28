COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,265 total new cases; Death toll revised to 2,468; Active cases at 7,271

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported an average of 315 new COVID-19 cases per day through a four-day holiday period on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report included data from 1 p.m. Dec. 23 (Thursday) through 1 p.m. Dec. 27 (Monday).

There were 1,265 new total cases reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 177,451, up from Monday (176,186).

The death toll from COVID-19 was revised to 2,468, down one from Monday’s total death toll of 2,469. A woman death was removed from the 40-49 age range in Brule County.

The number of active cases is now at 7,271, up from Monday (7,224).

Current hospitalizations are at 228, down from Monday (244). Total hospitalizations are at 9,042, up from Monday (8,993).

Total recovered cases are now at 167,712, up from Monday (166,493).

The state currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,803,901 total tests reported as of Tuesday, up 4,939 from 1,798,962 total tests Monday.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.7% for Dec. 20 – 26.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 62 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,247 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case as a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On Nov. 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 67.34% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.5% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 25.7% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 611,832 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 436,544 of the Moderna vaccine and 35,545 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 168,958 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 241,741 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 92,425 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 73,003 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,107 have received a Janssen booster.