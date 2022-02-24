SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported four COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,788 up from Wednesday ( 2,784 ). The deaths were three men and one woman in the following age ranges: 60-69 (2) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in Hand (2); Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.

Active cases are now at 5,656, down from Wednesday (6,083). The last time active cases of COVID-19 were this low in South Dakota was November 3, 2021 at 5,662.

For the week of Feb. 21, 53 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 179 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from Wednesday (171). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,563 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 126 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 235,654, up from Wednesday (235,541). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.3% for Feb. 15 – 21.

The number of recovered cases is at 227,210.

There have been 1,448 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 623.

On Nov. 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 71% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.15% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 31.85% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 665,908 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 464,630 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,353 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 173,149 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 255,639 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 115,168 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 88,463 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,637 have received a Janssen booster.