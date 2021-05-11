COVID-19 in South Dakota: 125 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,981; Active cases at 1,100

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases continued to drop in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

According to Tuesday’s update, 125 new cases were reported. The DOH does not release COVID-19 data on the weekends. Tuesday’s data now includes data from both Saturday and Sunday. The state’s total case count is now at 123,435, up from Monday (123,310).

While the difference in the total case count reported Tuesday and Monday equals 125, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (97) and antigen, or new probable, cases (29), there were 126 new cases.

Active cases are now at 1,100, down from Monday (1,211). The death toll remains at 1,981.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 66, down from Monday (81). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 7,467.

Total recovered cases are now at 120,354, up from Monday (120,118).

As of Tuesday, there have been 97 cases of B.1.1.7 variant found in South Dakota. There are two cases of the B.1.351 variant, 13 cases of B.1.429 variant, one case of B.1.427 and two cases of P.1 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 384,380, up from Monday (347,526).

There were 979 new persons tested in the data reported Tuesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 12.7%. The latest seven-day (May 3 – 9) PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 5.0%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 5.2% for Sunday, May 9.

Vaccine numbers

As of Tuesday, 56% of the population eligible for the vaccine in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 49% have completed the vaccination series.

Vaccines are currently being given to anyone 16-years-old and above in South Dakota.

As of Tuesday, the total number of persons administered at least one dose of the vaccine is 335,301. There’s been 327,815 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 274,461 of the Moderna vaccine and 18,026 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 128,511 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 156,462 who have received two doses of Pfizer.