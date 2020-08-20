COVID-19 in South Dakota: 125 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 157; Active cases at 1,269

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The two new deaths were both men, listed in the 60-69 age range and 80+ age range. One was in Minnehaha County and one was in Davison County. The death toll in South Dakota is now at 157.

On Thursday, 125 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 10,691, up from Wednesday (10,566). There were 76 new recoveries announced, bringing the total recoveries to 9,265, up from Wednesday (9,189).

Active cases are now at 1,269, up from Wednesday (1,222).

Current hospitalizations are at 53, down from Wednesday (55). Total hospitalizations are at 940, up from Wednesday (935).

Total persons tested negative is now at 121,417, up from Wednesday (120,481).

On Thursday, a total of 1,061 new persons tested was reported.