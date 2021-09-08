COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,230 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,077; Active cases at 6,507

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases were reported in South Dakota on Wednesday.

There were 1,230 new total cases reported on Wednesday. The state’s total case count is now at 135,538, up from Tuesday (134,308).

A note on the Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard says Wednesday’s report will include data from after 1 p.m. Friday, September 3 through Tuesday, September 7 at 1 p.m.

Active cases are now at 6,507, up from Tuesday (6,182).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,077, up from Tuesday (2,074). The three new deaths include two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 1 in the 30-39 year old group; 1 in the 50-59 year old group; 1 in the 80+ year old group. New deaths were reported in Charles Mix, Lawrence and Minnehaha Counties.

Current hospitalizations are at 210, down from Tuesday (213). Total hospitalizations are now at 6,976, up from Tuesday (6,924).

Total recovered cases are now at 126,954, up from Tuesday (126,052). The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 14.7% for Aug. 31 through September 6.

The state health department has removed the “total persons negative” column from its COVID-19 Dashboard Tables tab. DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli told KELOLAND News the department will provide a “Total Persons Tested” and “Total Tests Reported” table each month. South Dakota Department of Health to report persons tested, total tests for COVID-19 in monthly report.

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,399,182 total tests reported as of Wednesday, up 11,299 from 1,387,883 total tests reported as of Tuesday.

55 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 case numbers for South Dakota and surrounding areas

The total number of cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota is up seven to 147.

There have been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), 3 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Wednesday, 62.61% of the population 12-year-olds and above has received at least one dose while 56.92% have completed the vaccination series.

There have been 421,438 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 312,096 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,971 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 150,295 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 200,201 who have received two doses of Pfizer.

The number of people who completed the Pfizer vaccine went up by 1,180 patients; 339 people completed the Moderna vaccine series.