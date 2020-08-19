COVID-19 in South Dakota: 123 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 155; Active cases at 1,222

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased to 155 with one new death announced in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new death was listed as a man, in the 70-79 age range in Minnehaha County. There have been 69 deaths recorded in South Dakota’s largest county.

There were 123 new coronavirus cases announced on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 10,566, up from Tuesday (10,443). Total recoveries are now at 9,189, up 63 more than Tuesday (9,126).

Active cases increased to 1,222, from Tuesday (1,163). That’s the most active cases in South Dakota since May 16.

Current hospitalizations went down to 55 from Tuesday (68). Total hospitalizations increased to 935, up from Tuesday (927).

Total persons testing negative is now at 120,481, up from Tuesday (119,570).

A total of 1,034 persons tested was reported on Wednesday.

