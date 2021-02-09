COVID-19 in South Dakota: 122 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,809; Active cases at 2,244

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota have dropped below 2,300, according to data reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

According to the latest update, 122 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 109,405, from Monday (109,283). Total recovered cases are now at 105,352, up from Monday (105,116).

The South Dakota Department of Health reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s update. The death toll remains at 1,809.

Current hospitalizations are at 109, down from Monday (112). Total hospitalizations are at 6,387.

Total persons negative is now at 298,972, from Monday (298,513).

There were 581 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 21%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 6.7%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Tuesday, 59,257 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 66,413 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 86,465 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 20,550 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 18,655 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.