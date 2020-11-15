COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,199 total new cases; Death toll rises to 644; Active cases at 19,360

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases reached a record high as 23 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll rose to 644. There have been 219 deaths reported since Nov. 1. New deaths listed were 12 men and 11 women with three listed in the 60-69 age range, three in the 70-79 age range and 17 in the 80 and older age range.

On Sunday, 1,199 new total coronavirus cases (1,100 PCR and 99 antigen) were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 65,381, up from Saturday (64,182). Total recovered cases are now at 45,377, up from Saturday (44,814). The new deaths were reported from the following counties: Beadle, Bon Homme, Brown, Codington (4), Davison, Day (2), Gregory, Hutchinson, Lawrence, Lincoln (3), Minnehaha (2), Oglala Lakota, Spink (2), Sully and Turner.

Active cases are now at 19,360, up from Saturday (18,747).

Current hospitalizations are at 553, up from Saturday (549). Total hospitalizations are now at 3,644, up from Saturday (3,598).

Total persons tested negative is now at 228,733, up from Saturday (227,641).

There were 2,291 new persons tested reported on Sunday. On Sunday, the new person test positivity-rate is 52.3 percent. The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 21.3 percent. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 61 are considered “substantial” community spread with five counties listed as “moderate” community spread.