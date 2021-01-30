COVID-19 in South Dakota: 116 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,775; Active cases at 2,894

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 dipped below 3,000 for the first time since September 22, 2020. 2,894 active cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Saturday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health. They are down from Friday (3,060).

On Saturday, 116 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 108,070, up from Friday (107,955). Total recovered cases are now at 103401, up from Friday (103,127).

Seven new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota were reported on Saturday, bringing the state total to 1,775.

The new deaths were five women and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (2), 60-69 (2), 70-79 (2), 80+ (1).

Current hospitalizations are at 145, down from Friday (152). Total hospitalizations are at 6,286.

Total persons negative is now at 293,547, up from Friday (292,869).

There were 794 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 14.6%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 4.6%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Saturday, 45,047 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 52,368 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 69,450 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 13,053 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 14,912 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.