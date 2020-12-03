COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,145 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,033; Active cases at 15,474

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota surpassed 1,000 deaths due to the coronavirus as 38 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,033. There have been 87 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 19 men and 19 women with one listed in the 20-29 age range, one in the 40-49 age range, five in the 60-69 age range, six in the 70-79 age range and 25 people listed in the 80+ age range.

New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle (2), Brown (2), Bon Homme (1), Brookings (2), Buffalo (1), Butte (1), Codington (2), Douglas (1), Grant (1), Gregory (1), Hamlin (8), Hutchinson (1), Kingsbury (1), Lake (1), Meade (1), Minnehaha (4), Oglala Lakota (1), Potter (1), Sanborn (1), Spink (1), Todd (1), Tripp (1), Turner (2) and Yankton (1).

On Thursday, 1,145 new coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 83,348, up from Wednesday (82,203). Total recovered cases are now at 66,841, up from Wednesday (66,351).

Active cases went up to 15,474 from Wednesday (14,857).

Current hospitalizations are at 538, up from Wednesday (531). Total hospitalizations are at 4,696, up from Wednesday (4,626).

Total persons tested negative is now at 251,349, up from Wednesday (250,337).

There were 2,157 new persons tested reported on Thursday. Thursday’s new person tested positivity rate is 53%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 13.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily.

Only six of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having “substantial” community spread.