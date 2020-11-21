COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,144 total new cases; Death toll rises to 777; Active cases at 16,867

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: On Saturday, 1,144 new total coronavirus cases were announced.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-six new COVID-19 deaths were announced along with a drop in active cases in Saturday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 777. There have been 362 deaths reported since Nov. 1. The new deaths were 18 men and 18 women listed in the following age ranges: 50-59 (2); 60-69 (5); 70-79 (8); 80+ (21). The new deaths were listed in the following counties: Brookings, Brown (2), Charles Mix (3), Custer (2), Davison (5), Fall River, Hamlin, Hughes (3), Lincoln, Minnehaha (4), Pennington (5), Perkins (2), Potter, Roberts, Union (3) and Ziebach County.

On Saturday, 1,144 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 72,214, up from Friday (71,070). Total recovered cases are now at 54,570, up 2,648 from Friday (51,922).

Active cases are now at 16,867, down from Friday (18,407).

Current hospitalizations are at 580, up from Friday (574). Total hospitalizations are now at 4,052, up from Friday (3,993).

Total persons tested negative is now at 236,956, up from Friday (235,799).

There were 2,291 new persons tested reported on Saturday. The new person test positivity-rate is 49.5 percent for Saturday.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 15.8 percent. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The DOH 1-day PCR test positivity rate is reported at 15.8%.