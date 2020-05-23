COVID-19 in South Dakota: 112 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1082

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota are in for Saturday.
There are 112 new positive cases announced on Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 4,468, up from Friday (4,356). Active cases are at 1,082, up from Friday (1,039).
Of the 112 newly reported cases, there are 20 new confirmed cases in Beadle County and 37 cases in Minnehaha County.
Total recoveries are at 3,336, 69 more than Friday (3,267).
Current hospitalizations are at 90, up from Friday (83). Total hospitalizations are at 358, up from Friday (351).
There are 29,060 negative tests, up from Friday (27,988).
South Dakota’s death toll from COVID-19 hit 50 on Friday, according to the latest results reported by the South Dakota Department of Health. The number of deaths reported remain the same on Saturday, at 50.
Counties with new cases reported:
- Aurora County: 2 cases
- Beadle County: 20 cases
- Bon Homme County: 1 case
- Brookings County: 1 case
- Brown County: 9 cases
- Charles Mix County: 1 case
- Codington County: 4 cases
- Day County: 1 case
- Douglas County: 1 case
- Jerauld County: 3 cases
- Lincoln County: 7 cases
- Lyman County: 1 case
- Meade County: 1 case
- Minnehaha County: 37 cases
- Oglala Lakota: 2 cases
- Pennington County: 11 cases
- Roberts County: 1 case
- Sanborn County: 1 case
- Tripp County: 3 cases
- Union County: 2 cases
- Yankton County: 1 case
