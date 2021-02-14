COVID-19 in South Dakota: 111 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,844; Active cases at 2,073

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Sunday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced 6 new deaths due to COVID-19, as 111 new cases were reported.

The death toll is now at 1,844. The new deaths were 5 men and 1 woman listed in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1), 50-59 (1), 70-79 (1), 80+ (3).

According to the latest update, 111 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 110,315, up from Saturday (110,205).

Total recovered cases are now at 106,398, up from Saturday (106,248).

Active cases are now at 2,073, down from Saturday (2,119).

Current hospitalizations are at 87, up from Saturday (82). Total hospitalizations are at 6,438 .

Total persons negative is now at 303,133, from Saturday (302,643).

There were 601 new persons tested reported on Sunday. Sunday’s new person tested positivity rate is 18.4%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 6.5%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 6.6%.

As of Sunday, 72,091 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 80,901 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 103,895 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 26,431 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 22,666 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.